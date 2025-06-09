City Center Advisors LLC Sells 293 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

City Center Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STRL. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,019,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $614,000. Peterson Wealth Services bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $834,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,873,000 after purchasing an additional 49,008 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRL stock opened at $205.99 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.50 and a 1 year high of $207.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37.

STRL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

