Bank of New Hampshire Acquires 1,200 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 263.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 313,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,667,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,901,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of AGG stock opened at $97.28 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $95.74 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.82. The company has a market cap of $123.55 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.