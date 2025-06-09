Bank of New Hampshire Lowers Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.74 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

