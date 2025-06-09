1,469 Shares in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Bought by Sivia Capital Partners LLC

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $214.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.08 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $135.29 and a 1 year high of $326.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Insider Activity at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $26,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,036,236.80. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.38, for a total value of $1,862,852.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,314,261.20. The trade was a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,047 shares of company stock worth $70,283,469. 38.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Atlassian from $365.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Atlassian from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $370.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.29.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

