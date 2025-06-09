Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 1,184 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $421.99 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $429.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $383.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $399.91. The stock has a market cap of $418.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

