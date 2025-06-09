Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Sells 142 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 192.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Equity Management raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 15,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 364,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $163.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.73. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $167.30.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

