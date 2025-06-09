RDA Financial Network Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

RDA Financial Network cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $105.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.60.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

