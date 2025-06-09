iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 110.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,494,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,739,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 78,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,598,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OEF opened at $293.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $282.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.02. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $232.57 and a 52-week high of $300.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

