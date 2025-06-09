Sivia Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS opened at $107.07 on Monday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.18 and a 200-day moving average of $94.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.53. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Further Reading

