Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 812 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

NYSE MDT opened at $87.38 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.45%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

