RDA Financial Network Has $332,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,167,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000.
Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $45.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $285.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.83.
About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
