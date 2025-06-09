RDA Financial Network Has $332,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,167,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,164,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 210,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $916,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $45.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm has a market cap of $285.63 million, a PE ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 0.83.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.