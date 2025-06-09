Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Stock Holdings Increased by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 588,667 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,845 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.6%

F stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $40.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.