RDA Financial Network Raises Holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,592 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,589,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,432,000 after purchasing an additional 56,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.90.

Insider Activity at Artisan Partners Asset Management

In related news, EVP Samuel Bentson Sellers sold 6,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $300,876.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,002.96. The trade was a 14.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles J. Daley, Jr. sold 15,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $624,871.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,633.35. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:APAM opened at $40.69 on Monday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $49.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $277.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.15 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 74.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.14%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

