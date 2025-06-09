Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $779,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GS shares. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $585.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Daiwa America cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $593.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $614.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $437.37 and a one year high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $555.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $582.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

