Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 4.1% in the first quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 72.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Stock Up 5.2%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.39. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $839.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

