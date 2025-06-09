Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 761 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,819 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 32.1% during the first quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 53,388 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares in the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 77.7% during the first quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 11.6% during the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 58.7% during the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 235,712 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $201,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DVN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.71.

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of DVN opened at $32.28 on Monday. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

