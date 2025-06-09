Congress Asset Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 343.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,533 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $408,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,693 shares in the company, valued at $43,015,800. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,283,502.84. The trade was a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,062 shares of company stock worth $11,516,757. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.1%

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of HUBS stock opened at $608.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $591.03 and a 200 day moving average of $667.32. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $434.84 and a 52 week high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,766.96, a PEG ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HUBS shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $700.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $900.00 to $795.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $825.00 target price (down from $980.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $767.61.

Read Our Latest Report on HubSpot

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.