Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Saia by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 42,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,417,000 after purchasing an additional 11,856 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter worth about $45,767,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Saia by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

Saia stock opened at $251.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $292.59 and a 200-day moving average of $401.74. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.91). Saia had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $787.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $415.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $410.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Saia from $251.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.16.

Get Our Latest Report on SAIA

Saia Company Profile

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.