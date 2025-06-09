Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Reduced by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Align Technology by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,812,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,517 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Align Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Align Technology from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.25.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $180.62 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $141.74 and a one year high of $271.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.90 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical equipment provider to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

