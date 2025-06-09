Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 2,056 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 22.4% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 57.1% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% in the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $2,476,000. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,083.48. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,722.20. The trade was a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.68.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $109.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 11.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

