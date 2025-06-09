Sivia Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $127.71 on Monday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $126.99 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $136.60 and a 200 day moving average of $149.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a PE ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.52, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). Clorox had a return on equity of 316.87% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on shares of Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $134.00 to $129.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Clorox from $176.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Clorox news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,280. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Featured Stories

