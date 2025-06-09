Independence Bank of Kentucky Has $128,000 Stock Position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 134.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PZA. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $15,151,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,047,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,330,000 after purchasing an additional 467,610 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,169,000 after purchasing an additional 426,173 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,261,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,251,000.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.22. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $24.34.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
