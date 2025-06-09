Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Buys New Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 434.1% during the 4th quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 35,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 28,875 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 385.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,089,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,260,000 after acquiring an additional 865,273 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 330.2% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 21,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 16,391 shares in the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 513.8% in the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 14,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 571.8% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 66,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 56,870 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $50.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $46.85 and a 1 year high of $61.53.

Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.01% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.77%.

Tractor Supply announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group set a $60.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.02.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $145,445.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

