Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Sells 1,630 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,809,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,841,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414,518 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,596.9% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 15,718,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $730,113,000 after buying an additional 15,483,542 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 107,088,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,716,177,000 after buying an additional 6,672,276 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $268,180,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 3,295,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $145,144,000 after buying an additional 2,146,078 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $48.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

