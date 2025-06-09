Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,602 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 109,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 74,085 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

VXUS opened at $68.01 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $54.98 and a one year high of $68.11. The company has a market cap of $90.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st were paid a $0.1909 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

