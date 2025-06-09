Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,445 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGUS stock opened at $35.82 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.58. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0852 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

(Free Report)

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.