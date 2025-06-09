Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Senior Officer Peter Tam Sells 100,000 Shares

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Peter Tam sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.45, for a total transaction of C$145,000.00.

Peter Tam also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

On Thursday, May 29th, Peter Tam sold 100,000 shares of Orezone Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.24, for a total transaction of C$124,000.00.

Orezone Gold Price Performance

Shares of Orezone Gold stock opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Orezone Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.87 and a one year high of C$1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Financial cut their price objective on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.