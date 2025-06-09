Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 870 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,569 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $1,710,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $353,394,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 52,520.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after acquiring an additional 595,061 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $384.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $370.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $314.93 and a 12-month high of $406.19.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SYK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up previously from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $450.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

