Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 30.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,628 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $480,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 237.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of IBB opened at $126.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.75. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

