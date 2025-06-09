Analysts Set Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Price Target at $72.43

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TPX. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $45.04 and a 52 week high of $69.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 99.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

