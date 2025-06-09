Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 price target (down from $176.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $182.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $103.00 per share, for a total transaction of $166,963.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,466,963. This represents a 1.62% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.90, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,311,236.70. This trade represents a 0.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $355,925. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of JAZZ opened at $111.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.33. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $95.49 and a 1-year high of $148.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by ($2.97). The company had revenue of $897.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.16 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.30% and a net margin of 11.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.