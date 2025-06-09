Milton C. Ault III Purchases 5,000 Shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU) Stock

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Get Free Report) Director Milton C. Ault III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $15,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,725 shares in the company, valued at $26,349.50. This trade represents a 134.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Universal Security Instruments Price Performance

UUU stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of -0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.13.

Get Universal Security Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on Universal Security Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE:UUU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 3.18% of Universal Security Instruments as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the marketing and distribution of safety and security products in the United States. The company offers a line of safety alarms units, including replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Security Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Security Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.