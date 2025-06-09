Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 45.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 708.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $116.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $99.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $71.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.13 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.30%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

