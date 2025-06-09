Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cencora by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cencora by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Cencora by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Permanent Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Cencora by 4.0% during the first quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $289.01 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $286.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.92. Cencora, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.65 and a fifty-two week high of $309.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58.

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The company had revenue of $75.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 14,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.51, for a total transaction of $3,928,916.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 317,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,680,732.63. The trade was a 4.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total transaction of $1,107,191.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. The trade was a 21.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,253 shares of company stock worth $10,582,297 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cencora from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 target price on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Cencora from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $274.00 to $337.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.91.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

