Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Insider Sells $131,355.78 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 6,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $131,355.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,996 shares in the company, valued at $459,056.52. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $20.72 on Monday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.49 million, a P/E ratio of 259.03, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.97.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $518.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.13 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,847,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,783,000 after buying an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ultra Clean by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after buying an additional 1,099,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,526,000 after acquiring an additional 77,307 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 62.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,681,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,005,000 after acquiring an additional 649,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,625,000 after acquiring an additional 718,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $40.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

