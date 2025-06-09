Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Novartis by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,176,000 after buying an additional 111,066 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 98,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,581 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 77,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $118.02 on Monday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $96.06 and a fifty-two week high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.60.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. Novartis had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 37.24%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.