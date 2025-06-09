Wedmont Private Capital Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,516,075,000 after buying an additional 1,187,384 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,742,000 after acquiring an additional 760,043 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,894,000 after purchasing an additional 265,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,544,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,164,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 47,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $4,201,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,608 shares of company stock valued at $8,392,040. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $88.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

