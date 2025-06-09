Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR) Receives $18.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.56.

Several research firms have weighed in on PR. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Permian Resources by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 25,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,159,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,710,000 after buying an additional 1,511,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in Permian Resources by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 44,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 28,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.71. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.95. The company has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

