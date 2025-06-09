Insider Buying: TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) Director Adrianne Shapira purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.82 per share, for a total transaction of $103,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,850.32. This trade represents a 89.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adrianne Shapira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 4th, Adrianne Shapira acquired 1,200 shares of TriMas stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.31 per share, with a total value of $31,572.00.

TriMas Price Performance

TRS opened at $25.94 on Monday. TriMas Co. has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $28.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

TriMas ( NASDAQ:TRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TriMas had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TriMas Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 6th. TriMas’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriMas

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TriMas by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of TriMas during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in TriMas by 214.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRS shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TriMas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

