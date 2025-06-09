Congress Asset Management Co. Sells 1,383 Shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Congress Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. owned 0.28% of WaFd worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in WaFd in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,766,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in WaFd by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WaFd by 152.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 469,704 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,143,000 after buying an additional 283,953 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WaFd by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 447,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,431,000 after acquiring an additional 19,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in WaFd by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on WaFd from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of WaFd in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, WaFd has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $29.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. WaFd, Inc has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. WaFd had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $179.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. Equities analysts predict that WaFd, Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.75%.

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

