Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $235.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $235.02.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group upped their target price on Apple to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Loop Capital cut their price target on Apple from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $170.62 price target (up previously from $167.88) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Apple
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drystone LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% in the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Apple Stock Up 1.6%
Shares of Apple stock opened at $203.92 on Wednesday. Apple has a one year low of $169.21 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $201.17 and its 200 day moving average is $224.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.22.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.
Apple Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.
Apple announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
About Apple
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
