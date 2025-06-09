UMB Bank n.a. Sells 2,328 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 5,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of IWD opened at $190.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $182.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42. The stock has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

