UMB Bank n.a. Has $4.20 Million Stock Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $828,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,525 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,433,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $367,180,000 after buying an additional 916,898 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,093,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,896,000 after buying an additional 497,995 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,447,000. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DGX opened at $174.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.49. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $135.47 and a 12 month high of $179.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $171.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.17.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.06. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.46%.

In other news, SVP Mark E. Delaney sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total transaction of $153,579.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,127.84. This represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 4,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $789,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,479,890. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,263 shares of company stock valued at $7,979,355 over the last ninety days. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on DGX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $178.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Redburn Partners set a $195.00 price objective on Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.73.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

