UMB Bank n.a. Has $2.62 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $12,244,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $414,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on PNC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 2.3%

NYSE:PNC opened at $178.72 on Monday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $145.12 and a one year high of $216.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $70.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.26.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $213,624.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 566,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,361,804. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $158.22 per share, with a total value of $158,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,863.98. This trade represents a 99.11% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 15,154 shares of company stock worth $2,525,591 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.