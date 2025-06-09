UMB Bank n.a. Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,805 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 254.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock opened at $293.95 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.68.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $316.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.53.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, CAO George F. Ohsiek sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.41, for a total value of $221,582.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,820,978.04. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $24,694,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,998,174.72. This trade represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,553 shares of company stock worth $40,387,620 in the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

