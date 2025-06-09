LexAurum Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,812,000 after acquiring an additional 31,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,339,000 after acquiring an additional 14,717 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $305.18 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $212.12 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $300.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

