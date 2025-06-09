Brokerages Set Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) PT at $43.77

Shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.77.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CZR shares. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

CZR opened at $25.73 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. Caesars Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 2.31.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 424,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 118,581 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,535,000. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 506,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

