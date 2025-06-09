Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Lessened by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,013 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% in the first quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $242.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho set a $280.00 price target on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $225.35 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at $7,256,795. The trade was a 3.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.