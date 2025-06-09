Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock Holdings Lessened by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 468.8% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $319.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $257.59 and a 1-year high of $322.92.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.31 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.65% and a return on equity of 274.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VRSK. UBS Group raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $280.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.40.

Read Our Latest Report on VRSK

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,419 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.10, for a total transaction of $1,723,783.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,036,588.10. This trade represents a 8.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.86, for a total value of $337,028.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,865.96. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock worth $3,904,741 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.