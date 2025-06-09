BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.42.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKU. Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of BankUnited from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

BKU opened at $34.39 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.30. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.35 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BankUnited will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is a positive change from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 38.51%.

In other BankUnited news, Director Sanjiv Sobti purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.07 per share, with a total value of $64,140.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,478.74. This represents a 10.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $34,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,785.88. This trade represents a 6.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in BankUnited by 14,050.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BankUnited by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in BankUnited by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

